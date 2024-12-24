Panthers Matthew Tkachuk helped off the ice after collision with Tampa Bay’s Kucherov

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk had to be helped off the ice and taken to the locker room following a collision with Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov during Monday night’s game. Kucherov crashed full-speed into Tkachuk’s right leg late in the first period, causing Tkachuk to fall and grab at his knee. He remained down for a couple minutes until a team trainer helped him off. He didn’t appear to put any weight on the leg. Kucherov was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit.

