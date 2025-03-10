Panthers make Jaycee Horn the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with $100M deal, AP source says

CHARLOTTE N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, Jaycee Horn has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Carolina Panthers worth $100 million, including $70 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team has not released the terms of the contract. The Panthers announced on their website that Horn has agreed to terms, but did not release the value of the contract. The No. 8 pick in the 2021 draft, Horn is coming off his first Pro Bowl after having 68 tackles, two sacks and one interception.

