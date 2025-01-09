Panthers fire 3 defensive coaches after surrendering most points in NFL history, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have begun to make changes to their defensive staff after giving up the most points in NFL history this season. According to a person familiar with the situation, the team has fired secondary coach Bert Watts, outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu and quality control coach Bobby Maffei. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the Panthers have not yet confirmed the moves. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero would be back next season, saying that he likes his defensive schemes. The Panthers have allowed 534 points, the most in a 17-game season. Carolina allowed 31.4 points per game, the sixth-worst average in league history.

