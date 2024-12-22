Panthers eliminate Cardinals from playoffs on Hubbard’s TD run in overtime for 36-30 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard ran for a 21-yard touchdown in overtime, and the Carolina Panthers eliminated the Arizona Cardinals from playoff contention with a 36-30 victory. Hubbard finished with 152 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. He rushed for 49 yards on the decisive drive in OT. Kyler Murray threw for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and his 20-yard TD run helped rally the Cardinals from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force the extra period. But it wasn’t enough for the Cardinals, who led the NFC West in early November but have lost four of five since.

