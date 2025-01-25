Palou headed to London after Daytona for mediation in McLaren’s $30 million breach of contract suit

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou must fly to London following the Rolex 24 at Daytona for mediation with McLaren. The race team is suing Palou for at least $30 million over a breach of contract dispute. Among the damages McLaren is seeking is the return of an advance the team paid Palou on his salary, money spent on F1 development and recovery of financial losses from sponsors and partners who expected Palou to be in the car. Palou was supposed to join McLaren’s IndyCar team for the 2024 season but instead stayed at Chip Ganassi Racing, where he’s won three championships.

