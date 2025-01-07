Palat scores early in 3rd period as Devils beat Kraken 3-2 to snap 4-game losing streak

By DAIMON EKLUND The Associated Press
New Jersey Devils center Paul Cotter (47) celebrates his goal with center Dawson Mercer (91)ref10 and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Monday night.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist, and Paul Cotter also scored to help New Jersey snap a four-game losing streak. Jacob Markstrom had 21 saves.

Adam Larsson and Shane Wright scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots. The Kraken have lost three straight (0-2-1) and eight of 10 (2-7-1).

Wright tied the score 2-2 with a power-play goal at 1:24 of the third period, and Palat put New Jersey back ahead just 37 seconds later.

Mercer opened the scoring at 7:56 of the first, picking up a rebound near the right side of the goal and putting it past Grubauer for his 10th goal.

Larsson tied it with 4:13 to go in the opening period, Cotter scored his 10th with 25 seconds left int he second to give New Jersey it’s second lead of the night.

Takeaways

Devils: After dropping the first four games of a six-game road trip, New Jersey avoided its first five-game losing streak since February 2022.

Kraken: Grubauer has started the last five games for the Kraken as Joey Daccord was placed on the IR with an upper body injury Sunday, retroactive to Dec. 22. Grubauer is 2-2-1 in the stretch and 5-11-1 this season.

Key moment

Markstrom made a pair of big saves late in the first period. With about 2 1/2 minutes left, he stopped Oliver Bjorkstrand’s 3-on-2 chance, and then with a minute to go he stuffed a breakaway from Andre Burakovsky.

Key stat

New Jersey is now 20-0-1 this season when leading after the second period.

Up Next

Devils visit the New York Rangers on Thursday, while the Kraken play at Columbus.

