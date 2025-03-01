Palace forward Mateta released from hospital with 25 stitches after kick to the face in FA Cup game

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta needed 25 stitches on a cut to his ear after being kicked by Millwall’s goalkeeper during an FA Cup game Saturday in what Palace’s club chairman described as “the most reckless challenge” he’d ever seen. Palace said Mateta was released from the hospital Saturday evening after an incident that saw the forward carried off the field on a stretcher with a neck brace. Millwall keeper Liam Roberts was sent off just eight minutes into game after he rushed outside the 18-yard box, leaped to clear a long ball and struck Mateta in the side of the face with a high left-footed follow-through. Palace won 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

