Pakistan’s Khushdil Shah fined for shoulder barge against New Zealand in 1st T20

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Pakistan allrounder Khushdil Shah has been fined 50% of his match fee and incurred three demerit points for breaching the ICC code of conduct against New Zealand during the first Twenty20. Khushdil ran into New Zealand bowler Zac Foulkes while taking a single in the eighth over on Sunday. Foulkes had his back to the batter who struck him with his left shoulder.

