Pakistan’s international soccer ban lifted in time to contest Asian Cup qualifiers

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is set to rejoin international soccer in time for Asian Cup qualifiers later this month after FIFA lifted a suspension. The Pakistan Football Federation on Feb. 6 was hit by a third international suspension in less than eight years after rejecting FIFA’s recommended amendments to its constitution the previous month. The PFF held an extraordinary congress in Lahore last week and unanimously voted to accept the reforms in time to be eligible to contest qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup. Pakistan is scheduled to kick off Group E of qualification against Syria on March 25.

