Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat in 1st test against West Indies

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Spin-heavy Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat in the first test against the West Indies on Friday. Heavy fog delayed the start of the test match between the two bottom-placed teams of the World Test Championship before the toss took place after lunch. Pakistan has included three specialist spinners Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed with Salman Ali Agha as the fourth spin option on a dry wicket. West Indies awarded test debut to 28-year-old wicket-keeper batter Tevin Imlach after dropping vice-captain Joshua Da Silva from the playing XI.

