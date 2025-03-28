Pakistan wins the toss and will bowl against New Zealand in 1st ODI

NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand in the first one-day international at McLean Park on Saturday.

Rizwan, Babar Azam and Usman Khan were among players rejoining Pakistan after missing the recent five-match Twenty20 series. Imam-ul-Haq was due to play but was ruled out by a toe injury.

Pakistan will hope a change of format and the return of experienced players will bring about a change of fortune after a 4-1 loss in the T20s. Pakistan lost by margins of nine wickets, five wickets, 115 runs and eight wickets as batters struggled to adapt to bouncy New Zealand pitches.

The tourists also will hope to move on from a disappointing Champions Trophy. Pakistan hosted the 50-overs tournament but was eliminated in group play.

New Zealand named opener Nick Kelly and allrounder Mohammad Abbas to make their international debuts. Michael Bracewell will continue to captain the Blackcaps in the absence of the injured Tom Latham.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (captain), Mohammad Abbas, Mitch Hay, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed.

