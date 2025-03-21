Pakistan wins the toss and bowls in the 3rd T20 against New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl Friday in the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Eden Park.

New Zealand is on the cusp of sealing the five-match series after winning the first match by nine wickets and the second by five wickets.

Kyle Jamieson returned to the New Zealand lineup in place of Zac Foulkes, joining Ben Sears and Jacob Duffy in a three-pronged pace attack.

Pakistan made two changes with Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Abrar Ahmed coming in for Jahandad Khan and Mohammad Ali.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell (captain), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.

