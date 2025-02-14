Pakistan wins the toss and bats against New Zealand in the tri-nation series final

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the tri-nation series final on Friday in a dress rehearsal for both teams ahead of next week’s opening game of the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan eliminated South Africa from the final with its epic run-chase of 355-4 at the same venue on Wednesday with captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha scoring centuries.

Pakistan brought in fast bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for his first ODI since his last appearance against Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup in 2023.

Ashraf replaced fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who went wicketless in his eight overs for 72 runs during Pakistan’s highest ever successful run-chase in ODIs two days ago.

“The pitch looks a little dry, and we want to put runs on the board,” Rizwan said at the coin toss.“The ODI win in the last game was massive and it has given us the momentum.”

New Zealand, which beat both Pakistan and South Africa at Lahore last week, made two changes and brought in Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy. Smith replaced fast bowler Matt Henry while Duffy came in place of Ben Sears, who has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy with a hamstring injury.

“The boys have played here a lot and we had two trainings on similar wickets,” New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said. “In Pakistan, the wickets are good. You always want to win, but there’s a bigger picture.”

Lineups:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke.

