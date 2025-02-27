Pakistan soccer approves steps wanted by FIFA to lift international suspension

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Football Federation has taken a step towards returning to international soccer by unanimously approving constitutional amendments proposed by FIFA. FIFA hit Pakistan on Feb. 6 with a third international suspension in less than eight years after the federation rejected electoral reforms. The federartion decided to approve those amendments by a 23-0 vote at an extraordinary congress in Lahore. The attendees included officials from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.