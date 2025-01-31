Pakistan recalls Fakhar and Ashraf for Champions Trophy after injured Ayub ruled out

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Host Pakistan has recalled opening batter Fakhar Zaman and allrounder Faheem Ashraf for the Champions Trophy and ruled out Saim Ayub due to a broken ankle. Left-handed opener Ayub scored two centuries in the one-day international series against South Africa but was injured in a test in Cape Town this month. Fakhar hasn’t played international cricket since June but has proved himself in domestic competitions. He is one of three survivors along with Ashraf and Babar Azam who won the last Champions Trophy in 2017. The Champions Trophy starts on Feb. 19 when Pakistan faces New Zealand. India didn’t get its government’s permission to travel to Pakistan and will play all of its matches in Dubai.

