Pajor scores twice as Barcelona routs Real Madrid 5-0 to win women’s Spanish Super Cup

MADRID (AP) — Ewa Pajor has scored twice as Barcelona routed Real Madrid 5-0 to win the women’s Spanish Super Cup. Alexia Putellas, Caroline Hansen and Patri Guijarro also scored Sunday for the Catalan club as it clinched its fourth Super Cup title in a row and fifth overall. Patri was named MVP of the final which took place at Leganes’ Butarque Stadium. The Spanish Super Cup marked the first trophy of the season in women’s soccer in Spain.

