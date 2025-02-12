Paixão helps Feyenoord fans forget Giménez as Dutch team tops AC Milan

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Igor Paixão helps Feyenoord fans to forget Santiago Giménez by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the first leg of their Champions League playoff. Giménez lined up on the other side for Milan after transferring from Feyenoord on the final day of the winter transfer window. He was expected to be sorely missed having scored five goals in the group stage. Instead he was upstaged by the livewire Paixão. The Brazilian striker scored from the edge of the penalty area in the third minute and almost added a superb goal in the 37th when he hit the crossbar with a dipping shot. By contrast Giménez was ineffective.

