Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong lead No. 2 UConn past Georgetown in the teams’ Big East opener.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 24 points and Sarah Strong had 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists to lead No. 2 UConn to a 79-44 win over Georgetown in the teams’ Big East opener. UConn, coming off a 79-68 loss to Notre Dame, went on a nine-point run in the second quarter and a 14-point run in the third to remain unbeaten at home this season. Ashlynn Shade added nine points for UConn (9-1), which trailed for just 13 seconds early in the game. Kelsey Ransom, who entered as the top scorer in the Big East, had seven points on 2-of-9 shooting with nine turnovers before she left the game 15 seconds into the fourth quarter after falling awkwardly to the court.

