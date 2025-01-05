Paige Bueckers had 15 points before leaving with an injury to help No. 7 UConn beat Villanova 83-52

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 15 points before leaving the game with an injury to help No. 7 UConn rout Villanova 83-52. Bueckers added nine assists for the Huskies before getting hurt with 1:17 left in the third quarter after a collision near midcourt. Bueckers was going for a loose ball when Villanova’s Jasmine Bascoe dove and went into the All-Americans’ left knee, bending it back awkwardly. Bueckers sat on the court for a minute before limping off. She went to the locker room before returning to the bench a few minutes later. She didn’t go back into the game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.