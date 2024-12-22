Padulla helps No. 17 Mississippi pull away to beat Queens University of Charlotte 80-62

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sean Padulla scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, and No. 17 Mississippi pulled away in the final 15 minutes to beat Queens University of Charlotte 80-62 on Saturday. Ole Miss (11-1) used a 16-6 run, capped by Padulla’s twisting layup, to build a 61-48 lead with 8:20 remaining. Queens never got closer than nine points again as the Rebels improved to 7-0 at home. Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell, a preseason All-SEC selection, returned to play 23 minutes after missing three games with what was listed as a lower body injury.

