Padres’ Yu Darvish to start season on injured list with elbow inflammation

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish will start the season on the injured list because of inflammation in his right elbow, according to manager Mike Shildt. Shildt said there is no timetable for Darvish’s return but the team is confident Darvish will be back in the rotation following rest and a ramp-up period. Darvish was shut down after his start March 13, and the Padres decided to have him back off his throwing program after he played catch a couple times.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.