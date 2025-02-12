Padres sign outfielder Jason Heyward to $1 million, 1-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward and the San Diego Padres have finalized a $1 million, one-year contract. The 35-year-old Heyward spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, batting a combined .211 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 87 games. He was 5 for 10 with two homers, a triple and seven RBIs as a pinch hitter. A five-time Gold Glove winner, Heyward has a .256 career batting average with 184 homers, 718 RBIs, 125 stolen bases and a .748 OPS in 15 major league seasons with the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Dodgers and Astros. He helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series and was an All-Star in 2010, when he finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting.

