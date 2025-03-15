Padres righty Matt Waldron suffers mild oblique strain and may miss the start of the season

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres righty Matt Waldron suffered a mild oblique strain while warming up before entering a spring training game. He may miss the start of the season. Waldron was scheduled to come in and throw against the Texas Rangers before the injury. The 28-year-old Waldron went 7-11 with a 4.91 ERA in 27 appearances for the Padres last season. He’s competing for the fifth spot in the rotation. Waldron was originally selected by Cleveland in the 18th round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Nebraska.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.