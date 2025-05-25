Padres right-hander Michael King lands on 15-day injured list with inflammation in right shoulder

ATLANTA (AP) — San Diego right-hander Michael King, who was scratched from Saturday’s scheduled start, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.

The Padres said Saturday that King had stiffness after sleeping on the shoulder. The team announced the inflammation on Sunday and said the right-hander would be sidelined for at least two weeks.

The Padres recalled right-hander David Morgan from Triple-A El Paso before Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

The Padres did not say how King’s spot in the rotation would be filled. Morgan has worked only in relief at El Paso, posting a 6.91 ERA in 14 games.

On Saturday, the Padres used a bullpen game and lost to the Braves 7-1. Sean Reynolds got the start and allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings. Wandy Peralta, Alek Jacobs and Yuki Matsui also pitched.

King is 4-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 10 starts. He was 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA in 2024 and finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting.

The Padres have not announced their starters for a three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins that begins on Monday night. Right-hander Dylan Cease was Sunday’s starter against the Braves.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.