Packers must try to maintain the pass-rushing prowess they showcased in Seattle

Green Bay needs to establish a more consistent pass rush to have a chance of making a deep postseason run as a likely NFC wild-card team.

The Packers’ 30-13 victory at Seattle on Sunday represented a major step in the right direction.

Green Bay (10-4) constantly pressured Geno Smith, who left with an injured right knee midway through the third quarter. They didn’t let up against Sam Howell, who took over for Smith. The Packers ended up with seven sacks, three on Smith and four on Howell.

“We were just able to pretty much pin our ears back all day, and (our) offense pretty much did a good job putting them boys behind,” said Kingsley Enagbare, who had two sacks. “We got a couple three-and-outs early, so the offense was pretty much able to score early a lot, too, so we kind of put them in a pass-first situation.”

Green Bay’s pass rush has been unpredictable from week to week as the Packers adjust to the switch from a 3-4 to 4-3 scheme under first-year coordinator Jeff Hafley.

The Packers recorded eight sacks in a Sept. 22 victory at Tennessee, four in an Oct. 20 win over Houston and five in a Thanksgiving night triumph over the Miami Dolphins. But they were limited to zero or one sack in five of their first 14 games, including a Dec. 5 loss at Detroit that essentially ended their hopes of winning the NFC North.

They know they need to bother opposing quarterbacks more regularly than that.

“I think that’s the plan every week, right?” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s just whether or not you’re able to go out there and do it. Yeah, obviously we’re always trying to get pressure on the quarterback. That’s the No. 1 way to disrupt anything on offense.”

These final three regular-season games give the Packers an opportunity to keep applying that pressure as they get ready for the playoffs. Although the Packers haven’t yet clinched a postseason berth, NFL Next Gen Stats gives them a playoff probability of greater than 99%.

Green Bay’s victory at Seattle showed the Packers’ pass-rushing capabilities. Six players combined for those seven sacks.

One came from Rashan Gary, who has rebounded from a slow start and now has four sacks over his last five games. Enagbare had one dominant series in which he sacked Howell twice and limited him to a 2-yard rush to force a three-and-out.

“Our D-line came to play,” LaFleur said. “They did a hell of a job and just got constant pressure.”

What’s working

The Packers scored touchdowns on each of their first two series and had field goals on each of their next two drives to take a 20-3 lead. … The Packers rushed for 140 yards. … The Packers have allowed just one sack over their last three games. … The defense allowed just one touchdown, and that came after Josh Jacobs fumbled to allow Seattle to begin a drive at Green Bay’s 45-yard line.

What needs work

The offense didn’t show much of a killer instinct after Green Bay took that big early lead. The Packers scored just three points and committed one turnover in their first six series of the second half.

Stock up

WR Romeo Doubs and LB Edgerrin Cooper. Doubs had two touchdown catches in his return from a concussion that sidelined him for two games. On his 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Doubs dragged defenders the last few yards into the end zone. On his 22-yard score in the fourth quarter, Doubs made an outstanding play by diving and catching the ball just before it touched the ground.

Cooper set up Doubs’ second touchdown with an interception and also had a sack in his return from a hamstring injury that kept him out for three games.

Stock down

CB Keisean Nixon. He was called for holding on two separate third-down plays within the same second-quarter series.

Injuries

LB Quay Walker left the game with an ankle injury. … CB Jaire Alexander missed a fourth straight game due to a knee issue. … S Javon Bullard didn’t play due to an ankle issue.

Key numbers

0 – QB Jordan Love has thrown zero interceptions in his last four games after getting picked off 11 times in his first eight starts of the season. Love has thrown seven touchdown passes during this four-game stretch.

Next steps

The Packers play their fourth straight night game when they host the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 23.

__

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.