Pacers’ Myles Turner delivers strong performance after sister leaves game due to ‘medical situation’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner delivered one of his best overall games all season Saturday. Afterward, his mind was on anything but basketball. Just hours after his sister, Mya, was taken off the court on a stretcher during pregame warmups, Turner told reporters she was all right though he understandably didn’t take any other questions. He started the game and finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, making five 3-pointers as the Pacers won their fourth straight.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.