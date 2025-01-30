Owners of new Denver NWSL team plan dedicated stadium and facilities

The majority owner of the new National Women’s Soccer League team in Denver says there are plans to build a dedicated soccer stadium for the club. The league formally announced on Thursday that Denver was awarded the 16th NWSL team, set to start play in 2026. It will become the city’s first top-tier women’s professional team. Sportico previously reported the team was acquired for a record $110 million expansion fee. The majority owner of the team is IMA Financial Group CEO Robert Cohen.

