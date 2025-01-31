Owners of NBA’s Pistons and NFL’s Lions part of bid to bring WNBA team back to Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit wants to bring the WNBA back to the Motor City, backed by an investor group led by the owner of the NBA’s Pistons and NFL’s Lions. Tom Gores is owner of the Pistons. The bid was submitted Thursday and announced Friday. The group also includes the chair and CEO of General Motors Company, Grant Hill, Chris Webber and Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The Detroit Shock were one of the WNBA’s first expansion teams, winning three titles between 1998 and 2009. The Shock ranked in the top five for attendance for five straight seasons.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.