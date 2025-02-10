Owner Jed York says the 49ers will ‘do everything’ to keep QB Brock Purdy for a ‘long time’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York says the team remains committed to keeping quarterback Brock Purdy as the two two sides enter an offseason with the intention of signing a long-term contract. York said he recently saw Purdy’s agent, Kyle Strongin, and remains hopeful a deal can be reached. York says the team wants Purdy to be with the 49ers for a “long time” and the team will “do everything” to make that happen. Purdy is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension that could be worth more than $50 million a year.

