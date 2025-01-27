Owen ties Big Bash record with 39-ball century to help Hobart Hurricanes win final

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Opener Mitchell Owen hit a 42-ball century to lead the Hobart Hurricanes to their first Big Bash League title, beating the Sydney Thunder by seven wickets in the Australian Twenty20 domestic final. Set 183 to win at Bellerive Oval on Monday, Hobart reached 185-3 with 35 balls to spare, with Matthew Wade (32 off 17) also scoring late. After a shift up the order, the 23-year-old Owen has become one of the brightest new Australian prospects in short-form cricket. He raised his bat for a half-century in just the fourth over, powering on with 11 sixes — a BBL-final record — and six fours.

