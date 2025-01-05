Ovechkin is feeling better every game as he moves closer to breaking Gretzky’s NHL goals record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has four goals in five games since returning from a broken leg. The Washington Capitals captain now has 19 this season and at 872 in his career is 23 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record. Ovechkin scored what turned out to be the winner to help the Capitals beat the New York Rangers 7-4 on Saturday. It’s his 133rd game-winning goal to move two back of tying that record held by Jaromir Jagr. Former coach Peter Laviolette said he did not see Ovechkin slowing down any time soon.

