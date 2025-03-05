Ovechkin and Capitals to raise money for cancer research as he pursues the NHL career goals record

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation launched an initiative to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research in connection with his pursuit of the NHL career goal-scoring record. The team announced the partnership Wednesday with Ovechkin 10 from tying and 11 from passing Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 goals. As part of the initiative, Ovechkin will donate an amount equal to his career goal total every time he scores for the rest of his career, with Capitals owner Monumental Sports & Entertainment matching to double the amount. That adds up to $19,580 when he reaches 895 goals and continues for as long as the 39-year-old continues to play.

