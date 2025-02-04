Outfielder Randal Grichuk stays with Diamondbacks for $5 million, 1-year contract

PHOENIX (AP) — Outfielder Randal Grichuk is returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a second season, agreeing to a one-year contract guaranteeing $5 million. Grichuk gets a $2 million salary, and the deal includes a $5 million mutual option for 2026 with a $3 million buyout. Grichuk can make an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. A 33-year-old originally selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the 24th overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft, Grichuk signed a $2 million deal with Arizona last February and earned $1.25 million in performance bonuses. He hit .291 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 254 at-bats.

