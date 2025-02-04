Outfielder Randal Grichuk agrees to a 1-year deal to return to the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Randal Grichuk and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2026. The veteran outfielder returns to the D-backs after hitting .291 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs last season. He made 35 starts in right field, 15 as the designated hitter and 11 in left field. He’ll likely have a similar role this season. The 33-year-old has hit 203 homers over 11 big league seasons with the Diamondbacks, Angels, Rockies, Blue Jays and Cardinals. He was a first-round draft pick by the Angels in 2009.

