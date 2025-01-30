Outfielder Mickey Moniak and Los Angeles Angels go to salary arbitration hearing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mickey Moniak and the Los Angeles Angels went to a salary arbitration hearing, with the outfielder asking a three-person panel for a raise to $2 million and the team arguing for $1.5 million. A decision by Melinda Gordon, Samantha Tower and John Woods is expected Friday. Moniak hit .219 with 14 homers and a career-high 49 RBIs last year. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $770,000. Nine other players are scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14. Angels first baseman/second baseman Luis Rengifo has asked for $5.95 million and been offered $5.8 million.

