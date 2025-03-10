Outfielder Lawrence Butler and Athletics finalize $65.5 million, 7-year contract

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Lawrence Butler and the Athletics have finalized a $65.5 million, seven-year contract, another major investment for a team preparing to spend three seasons playing in a temporary minor league home. The deal includes a team option for 2032 that could make the contract worth $81.5 million and escalators that could increase the value to $87.5 million. A 24-year-old who was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Butler was on Oakland’s opening-day roster last year, as demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas for a month and finished with a .262 average, 22 homers and 18 stolen bases.

