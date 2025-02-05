Outfielder Lars Nootbaar and St. Louis Cardinals go to salary arbitration hearing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has gone to a salary arbitration hearing with the St. Louis Cardinals, arguing he should be paid $2.95 million instead of the team’s $2.45 million offer. Nootbaar hit .244 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs last year, when he earned $761,000. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time. Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante, Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo also remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14.

