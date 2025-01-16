Outfielder Jesse Winker and Mets agree to 1-year contract, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Jesse Winker and the Mets have agreed to a one-year contract, perhaps decreasing the chance first baseman Pete Alonso will remain with New York. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical. Winker was acquired by the Mets from Washington on July 28 and hit .243 with three homers and 13 RBIs. Alonso also became a free agent after the season and has held talks with the Mets without reaching an agreement.

