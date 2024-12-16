Outfielder Bryan De La Cruz agrees to 1-year contract with Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year contract paying $860,000 while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors, giving Atlanta another outfield option while Ronald Acuña Jr. recovers from knee surgery. De La Cruz became a free agent on Nov. 22 when Pittsburgh failed to offer a contract for 2025. De La Cruz, who turned 28 on Monday, was traded to the Pirates last July 30. He hit .233 with 21 homers and 68 RBIs in 149 games this year, including .200 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 44 games with the Pirates.

