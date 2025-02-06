Outfielder Ben Gamel agrees to $1.2 million, 1-year deal to remain with Houston Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Outfielder Ben Gamel is staying with the Houston Astros, agreeing to a $1.2 million, one-year contract. Gamel gets a $200,000 signing bonus and a $1 million salary, which is not guaranteed. Claimed off waivers from the New York Mets, Gamel hit .259 with three doubles, four RBIs and 11 walks in 22 games with Houston. His season ended Sept. 14 when he broke his left fibula while running into the right-field wall making a catch of a Mickey Moniak drive at the Los Angeles Angels. Gamel hit .247 overall with one homer and four RBIs in 38 big league games.

