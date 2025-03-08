Ousmane, Thompson carry Oklahoma State past Cincinnati 78-67

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Abou Ousmane scored 24 points and Bryce Thompson scored 16 points and Oklahoma State withstood Cincinnati’s rally beating the Bearcats 78-67 on Saturday to close the Big 12 regular season.

Reserve Marchelus Avery scored 10 points for Oklahoma State (15-16, 7-13), who shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range.

Jizzle James scored 17 points, reserve Dan Skillings Jr. 15 and Day Day Thomas 12 for Cincinnati (17-14, 7-13). Depending on the outcome of West Virginia and UCF later in the day, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State could start conference play against each other on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

On senior day, the Cowboys turned a 20-18 lead with 11 minutes left in the first half into a 40-22 advantage with 4:07 before halftime. The 18-4 outburst resulted in Ousmane scoring 11 points.

The Bearcats responded, however, going on a 14-4 run to close the half and get within 44-36 at the break. Cinicinnati spent the entire second half chipping away at its deficit but could never catch the Cowboys.

Thomas’ jump shot with 6:22 left brought the Bearcats within 64-62 but they never got closer.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.