Ousmane scores 27 points to help Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 79-66 and end a two-game skid

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Abou Ousmane scored 27 points and Oklahoma State took control late in the second half and went on to beat Kansas State 79-66. Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points for Kansas State. With Oklahoma State up 23-22 with 5:30 before halftime, Bryce Thompson made a jump shot, Ousmane buried a 3-pointer and the Cowboys proceeded to outscore Kansas State 20-2 over the remainder for a 43-24 halftime lead. Oklahoma State led by double figures the entire second half.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.