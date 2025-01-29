Ousmane Dembélé completes second career hat trick at right time for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain striker Ousmane Dembélé completed the second hat trick of his career, and it was good timing for his team. The France forward achieved the feat in the 54th minute as PSG built a 4-0 lead at Stuttgart in their Champions League game. A victory or draw ensures PSG will advance to the knockout rounds. Dembélé scored three goals in succession after Bradley Barcola gave PSG an early lead in the sixth minute. His previous hat trick was in 2016 when as a teenager he netted three goals for Rennes in a 4–1 victory over Nantes in Ligue 1.

