Oumar Ballo’s 23 points help Indiana power past USC, 82-69 for best start since 2015-16

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Oumar Ballo powered his way to 23 points and Indiana overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat USC 82-69. The Hoosiers (13-3) earned their fourth win in five Big Ten Conference games, the program’s best start since the 2015-16 season.

