Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres make a 4-player trade

TORONTO (AP) — Two teams trying to find their stride in the Professional Women’s Hockey League have made a major trade. The Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres, tied for fifth in the six-team league with identical two-win, three-loss and one overtime loss records, pulled off a four-player swap on Monday. The Charge acquired forward Victoria Bach and defenseman Jocelyne Larocque from the Sceptres in exchange for forward Hayley Scamurra and defenseman Savannah Harmon.

