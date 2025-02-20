Otega Oweh scores 20 and No. 17 Kentucky uses strong 2nd half for 82-61 win over Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored 20 points and No. 17 Kentucky took advantage of its size to start the second half to pull away for an 82-61 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (18-8, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) led 41-40 at the half, but focused on going inside for their first three baskets of the second half and forced the Commodores to take a timeout three minutes in.

Amari Williams added 17 points for the Wildcats.

Devin McGlockton led Vanderbilt (17-9, 5-8) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Commodores only shot 30% from the field in the second half — including 1 for 10 on 3-pointers — after shooting 49% in the first half.

Takeaways

Vanderbilt: The Commodores continued a troubling trend in second halves of conference games. They have allowed opponents to shoot 56% in the second half, 45% on 3-pointers. Kentucky shot 65% in the second half and 50% on 3s.

Kentucky: The Wildcats have only been at full strength seven times this season. They played without starters Lamont Butler (shoulder) and Jaxson Robinson (wrist) for the second straight game. Using a point guard by committee, freshmen Travis Perry and Colin Chandler combined for 13 points and seven rebounds.

Key moment

After Vanderbilt had got within three points at 47-44, Kentucky went on a 12-2 run to open a double-digit lead at 59-46. Williams and Carr scored two baskets each and Koby Brea ended it with a 3-pointer.

Key stat

The Commodores dominated the paint in the first half, outscoring the Wildcats 20-12 inside and holding an 18-12 rebounding edge, including eight offensive boards. Kentucky reversed that in the second half, winning the rebounding battle 18-12 and 20-14 in the paint.

Up next

Both teams play on Saturday, with Vanderbilt hosting No. 25 Mississippi and Kentucky traveling to No. 4 Alabama.

