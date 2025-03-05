Otega Oweh leads the way with 24 points for Kentucky in 95-64 rout of LSU

By KEITH TAYLOR The Associated Press
Kentucky's Otega Oweh (00) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored 24 points on 9 of 11 shooting to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 95-64 win over LSU on Tuesday night.

Ansley Almonor and Brandon Garrison scored 15 points each and Collin Chandler finished with 11 for Kentucky (20-10, 9-8 Southeastern Conference).

Robert Miller III led LSU (14-16, 3-14) with 15 points, followed by Cam Carter with 14 and Jordan Sears with 13.

Oweh scored 15 points in the first half as the Wildcats took a 50-23 halftime lead.

Takeaways

LSU: The Tigers have lost four straight games since posting back-to-back wins over Oklahoma and South Carolina. Forward Daimion Collins, who played two seasons at Kentucky (2021-23), scored two points against his former team.

Kentucky: The Wildcats honored senior Almonor and graduate seniors Amari Williams, Andrew Carr, Koby Brea, Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler before the game. Kentucky secured its fifth straight 20-win season and coach Mark Pope reached the 20-win plateau for the seventh time in his coaching career.

Key moment

The Wildcats missed their first three field goals but put the game away with a 15-0 run, the team’s longest scoring spree since a 13-0 run propelled the team to an 81-69 win over No. 22 Texas A&M on Jan. 14. The spurt gave the hosts a 15-2 lead.

Key stat

Kentucky made 12 3-pointers and limited the Tigers to just two second-chance opportunities. The Wildcats outrebounded LSU, 37-30.

Up next

Kentucky is at No. 15 Missouri on Saturday. LSU hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

