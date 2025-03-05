Otega Oweh leads the way with 24 points for Kentucky in 95-64 rout of LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored 24 points on 9 of 11 shooting to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 95-64 win over LSU on Tuesday night.

Ansley Almonor and Brandon Garrison scored 15 points each and Collin Chandler finished with 11 for Kentucky (20-10, 9-8 Southeastern Conference).

Robert Miller III led LSU (14-16, 3-14) with 15 points, followed by Cam Carter with 14 and Jordan Sears with 13.

Oweh scored 15 points in the first half as the Wildcats took a 50-23 halftime lead.

Takeaways

LSU: The Tigers have lost four straight games since posting back-to-back wins over Oklahoma and South Carolina. Forward Daimion Collins, who played two seasons at Kentucky (2021-23), scored two points against his former team.

Kentucky: The Wildcats honored senior Almonor and graduate seniors Amari Williams, Andrew Carr, Koby Brea, Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler before the game. Kentucky secured its fifth straight 20-win season and coach Mark Pope reached the 20-win plateau for the seventh time in his coaching career.

Key moment

The Wildcats missed their first three field goals but put the game away with a 15-0 run, the team’s longest scoring spree since a 13-0 run propelled the team to an 81-69 win over No. 22 Texas A&M on Jan. 14. The spurt gave the hosts a 15-2 lead.

Key stat

Kentucky made 12 3-pointers and limited the Tigers to just two second-chance opportunities. The Wildcats outrebounded LSU, 37-30.

Up next

Kentucky is at No. 15 Missouri on Saturday. LSU hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

