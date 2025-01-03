Osobor scores 20, Diallo adds 18 to help Washington beat Maryland 75-69 for 1st Big Ten win

SEATTLE (AP) — Great Osobor scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, freshman Vazoumana “Zoom” Diallo scored a season-high 18 a Washington beat Maryland 75-69 for the Huskies first Big Ten Conference win. DJ Davis made a pair with about 10 seconds left that made it 74-69 and finished with 15 points for Washington (10-4, 1-2). Diallo drove to left block, spun back into the lane and dropped a pass to Osobor for a layup and-1 that gave the Huskies a 70-65 lead with 1:04 to play in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Julian Reese led Maryland (11-3, 1-2) with 22 points. Maryland, which went in averaging 87.2 points per game (No. 12 nationally), was held below 74 points for the first time this season.

