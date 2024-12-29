Osobor, Diallo lead Washington in 90-53 rout of NJIT in final nonconference tune-up

SEATTLE (AP) — Great Osobor and Zoom Diallo each scored a dozen points and Washington rolled to a 90-53 win over NJIT in its final tune-up before diving full-time into the Big Ten season. The Huskies bounced back from an upset loss at the hands of Seattle U that snapped a 19-game win streak against the cross-town rival.

