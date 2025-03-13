Oscar Piastri confident he can be the first Aussie to win the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Oscar Piastri is quietly confident he can become the first Aussie driver to win the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix. He’s aiming for it this weekend. The McLaren driver says “we’ll be good from the start of this year.” The 23-year-old Piastri grew up living just a short drive from Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit and knows the layout well. He made headlines this week with news that he’d signed a new multi-year deal extension to keep him at McLaren beyond 2026. And the good fortune is expected to continue on-track for McLaren, with the team determined to start in Melbourne as it finished the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi – with the victory silverware.

